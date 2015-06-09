Smithville man breaks record for shooting biggest carpsucker - KCTV5

Smithville man breaks record for shooting biggest carpsucker

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) -

A Smithville man has caught a record-breaking fish using a bow and arrow.

The Department of Conservation on Monday said Jonathan Randall broke state records in alternative fishing for snagging the river carpsucker.

In bowfishing, fishers use a bow or crossbow that shoots an arrow attached to a string. After shooting the fish they can haul in their catch.

The carpsucker Randall caught from Smithville Lake weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces. It was more than two feet long.

The previous record holder's fish weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

