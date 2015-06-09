Robbers steal prescription drugs from Liberty pharmacy

Authorities are seeking help in identifying two people in surveillance photos from a pharmacy robbery.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying two people in surveillance photos from a pharmacy robbery.

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Liberty police say a man and a woman came into a Walgreens, 1191 W. Kansas St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded prescriptions. (Brandon Richard/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are investigating yet another theft of prescription drugs at a metro pharmacy.

Liberty police said a man and a woman came into a Walgreens, 1191 W. Kansas St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded prescriptions.

It's at least the fourth pharmacy robbery in the metro since May, and the crime is on the rise across the country.

Officers say the suspects jumped over the counter and grabbed the pharmacist and demanded oxycodone, a pain killer medication that's widely abused.

The pharmacist told police that he felt something in his back, possibly a weapon. Though they never displayed a weapon, the pharmacist complied with their demands and opened a cabinet.

The pair filled a bag with the medication and ran out the back door of the store.

A custodian at The Landing, a nearby bar and grill, was taking out the trash and spotted the man and woman running out the back of the store.

The witness saw the suspects jump into a getaway vehicle driven by a third person, a man. The vehicle sped away on Highway 291 heading north. The car is described to be an older model gold Cadillac.

The pharmacist was not hurt. Two other employees were in the store at the time. No customers were in the store.

The white male suspect was described as wearing a light blue American Eagle hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans and a black surgical mask. The white female suspect was described as wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with a zebra print, black gloves, blue jeans and a black surgical mask.

Police are still trying to get surveillance video from nearby businesses to get a better description of the getaway vehicle and the driver.

?

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, pharmacy robberies are on the rise across the country. There were 713 in 2013, 829 last year and there have already been 203 reported in just the first three months of 2015.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone with information for this investigation is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.