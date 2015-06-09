Robbers steal prescription drugs from Liberty pharmacy - KCTV5

Robbers steal prescription drugs from Liberty pharmacy

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Liberty police say a man and a woman came into a Walgreens, 1191 W. Kansas St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded prescriptions. (Brandon Richard/KCTV5 News) Liberty police say a man and a woman came into a Walgreens, 1191 W. Kansas St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded prescriptions. (Brandon Richard/KCTV5 News)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating yet another theft of prescription drugs at a metro pharmacy.

Liberty police said a man and a woman came into a Walgreens, 1191 W. Kansas St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded prescriptions.

It's at least the fourth pharmacy robbery in the metro since May, and the crime is on the rise across the country.

Officers say the suspects jumped over the counter and grabbed the pharmacist and demanded oxycodone, a pain killer medication that's widely abused. 

The pharmacist told police that he felt something in his back, possibly a weapon. Though they never displayed a weapon, the pharmacist complied with their demands and opened a cabinet. 

The pair filled a bag with the medication and ran out the back door of the store. 

A custodian at The Landing, a nearby bar and grill, was taking out the trash and spotted the man and woman running out the back of the store.

The witness saw the suspects jump into a getaway vehicle driven by a third person, a man. The vehicle sped away on Highway 291 heading north. The car is described to be an older model gold Cadillac.

The pharmacist was not hurt. Two other employees were in the store at the time. No customers were in the store.

The white male suspect was described as wearing a light blue American Eagle hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans and a black surgical mask. The white female suspect was described as wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with a zebra print, black gloves, blue jeans and a black surgical mask.

Police are still trying to get surveillance video from nearby businesses to get a better description of the getaway vehicle and the driver.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, pharmacy robberies are on the rise across the country. There were 713 in 2013, 829 last year and there have already been 203 reported in just the first three months of 2015.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone with information for this investigation is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Robbers steal prescription drugs from Liberty pharmacyMore>>

  • Pharmacist points gun at woman trying to rob store of pain pills

    Pharmacist points gun at woman trying to rob store of pain pills

    Friday, July 17 2015 9:55 PM EDT2015-07-18 01:55:30 GMT
    Authorities are investigating if an attempted Kansas City pharmacy robbery is linked to an earlier theft of prescription drugs at a Liberty location. The woman got away with nothing because she didn't bank on the pharmacy owner packing heat.More >
    Authorities are investigating if an attempted Kansas City pharmacy robbery is linked to an earlier theft of prescription drugs at a Liberty location. The woman got away with nothing because she didn't bank on the pharmacy owner packing heat.More >
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.