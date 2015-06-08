7 Kansas City Royals on track to start All-Star Game

Seven players on the AL champion Kansas City Royals are on track to start in next month's All-Star game.

Catcher Salvador Perez, first baseman Eric Hosmer, shortstop Alcides Escobar, third baseman Mike Moustakas and designated hitter Kendrys Morales all led their positions in voting totals released Monday. Lorenzo Cain was first among AL outfielders, with teammate Alex Gordon third, behind AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Kansas City's Omar Infante was second among second basemen with 2.65 million votes, 150,000 behind AL batting champion Jose Altuve of Houston.

Voting runs through July 2, and starters are to be announced the weekend of July 4-5. The game in Cincinnati is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.