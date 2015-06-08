Hundreds mourn as slain toddler laid to rest - KCTV5

Hundreds mourn as slain toddler laid to rest

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Amorian Hale was shot and killed while sleeping in his own home. It happened May 31 when someone shot into his house more than 20 times. Amorian Hale was shot and killed while sleeping in his own home. It happened May 31 when someone shot into his house more than 20 times.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Family, friends and even strangers mourned Monday as they came together to remember and celebrate a 3-year-old life that ended far too soon.

Tears were shed as they said their final goodbyes to Amorian Hale, who was caught in the violence of adults. Funeral services were held Monday at Memorial Missionary Church International, 11424 Hickman Mills Dr.

The child was sleeping in his home near at East 67th and Walrond streets May 31 when someone shot into his house more than 20 times. One of the bullets struck and killed the toddler.

Police are still searching for the drive-by shooters.

"Very sad ... once again we are burying another baby, not because it was his time to go but because someone else thought it was necessary to take his life," Kansas City Police Department community outreach specialist Pat Clarke said.

Many tips have come in, but police have not announced any arrests. The family says now the must lean on each other and hope someone with credible information comes forward. They also know that officers are working feverishly to find the killer.

"This is something this baby's dad has to go through the rest of his life. You can have another kid, but you can't replace the life you've lost," Clarke said.

Community activists say police are working behind the scenes to make an arrest in the case. They said they believe the case will not grow cold because when someone murders a child, people will do what is right and report them to police.

"When it comes to babies, people talk," Clarke said.

The family said they have to focus on how the boy they called Mori lived his life and not how he died.

A memorial for Amorian is continually growing outside the house where the shooting happened, with people dropping off balloons, stuffed animal and cards.

There will also be a march for Justice for Amorian Sunday at 4 p.m. It'll start and end at 67th and Walrond streets. It will take place every Sunday until his killer is caught.

Eric McKinney said the family needs justice, and he said he hopes it's a wakeup call that helps prevent violence. When an arrest is made, the family wants to see first-degree murder charges filed.

There is a $2,500 reward for information. Anyone can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.