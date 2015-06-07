Doonesbury comic strip takes on Kansas taxes

The Doonesbury comic strip has taken on Kansas and the state's recent approach to taxes.

The Topeka Capital Journal reported Sunday that the eight-frame strip shows a conversation between a student and a character called "Trickle-Down Dick." The student's school closed days early because of budget cuts.

Trickle-Down Dick offers the student a lesson on math and supply-side economics that seems to the student to defy logic. But she's shut down when she speaks up to question the explanation.

In the strip, Doonesbury creator Garry Trudeau was apparently referencing the ongoing legislative fight over Kansas' gaping state budget deficit and the late-fiscal-year budget cuts to schools that prompted some to close their doors earlier than expected last month.

View the comic strip here: http://doonesbury.washingtonpost.com.

