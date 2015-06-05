Men facing attempted capital murder charges after deputy was shot 7 times

Wyandotte County officials say an off-duty deputy was shot and critically wounded when he walked into a convenience store early Wednesday during an armed robbery.

The metro is coming together to help the family of a deputy who was shot seven times and charges could soon be filed for his shooting.

Breakfast held to benefit recovering deputy's family, charges could soon be filed

Three men arrested in a robbery may now be connected to the shooting of an off-duty sheriff's deputy at a KCK convenience store.

Three arrested in robbery may be connected to deputy shooting

More charges have been filed in a shooting that seriously injured a Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy.

Three men now face attempted capital murder charges.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman filed amended charges against the three men in connection with two armed robberies that occurred March 3 at the Family Dollar store near 13th and Quindaro and March 4 at the 7-Eleven convenience store near 44th and Shawnee Drive.

Off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wood was shot and severely injured during the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Charles D. Bowser, 18, of Kansas City, MO; Dyron M. King, 24, of Kansas City, KS; and Cecil D. Meggerson, 35, of Kansas City, KS, are now charged with one count of attempted capital murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

The men were previously charged only for the two armed robberies. During the second one, Wood was shot seven times and battled for his life in an intensive care unit.

Each of the men are being held in the Wyandotte County Jail in lieu of posting $1 million bond.

