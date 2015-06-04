Man found hiding under porch after crashing vehicle now facing charges

The community continues their push for justice for a three year old killed May 31 while he slept, his home riddled with dozens of bullets. The killer has not been caught.

Community outrage grows after 3-year-old dies from barrage of bullets fired into home. His desperate father pleaded for tips that would lead to the killer.

A 3-year-old was gunned down in his east Kansas City neighborhood, and now the search is on for the innocent little boy's killer.

Search is on for for gunman who killed 3-year-old boy

A man who was caught hiding under a porch after speeding away from police in a Kansas City neighborhood is now charged.

Undercover officers had been watching a gold car the man was caught driving. When he spotted police, he took off as Chopper5 followed his every move.

Court records show Kansas City police had a felony stop order on the gold car. That means officers wanted the driver of that car arrested as soon as possible.

Police say Sir'Terry Stevenson was driving a gold 1997 Buick Le Sabre that was part of an undercover investigation.

"When I opened up my door I saw the cops, the sirens coming down the street. I saw this guy running. He took off back there,” witness Kelvin Brassfield said.

Before the man ran on foot, he drove the Buick through neighborhood streets at 70 miles per hour. He ran at least two stop signs before smashing into a tree and blowing at least one tire.

"We don't play this over here," Brassfield said.

Then a barking member of the K-9 unit spotted him hiding under a porch near East 46th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Officers won't say why they were watching the car in order to protect their investigation. KCTV5 sources say the man could be connected to a much larger case that happened last weekend.

Many viewers questioned if the arrest was connected to a drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Amorian Hale.

His family members said they are aware of Stevenson's arrest. They believe the shooter or shooters are still out there.

Stevenson is charged with felony resisting by fleeing and driving while revoked. KCTV5 is continuing to check with police to see if any arrests have been made in the death of Amorian.

The family is urging people with information to report it. There is a $2,500 reward for information about Amorian's death. So far Crime Stoppers has received at least 26 tips.

