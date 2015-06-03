Friends, family hope for clues for woman missing more than 2 weeks

Family and friends are searching for answers about where a local missing mother has gone.

Melissa Doyle, 41, was last seen more than two weeks ago. Her family says she is mentally ill and they don't know where she is.

Wednesday night they gathered at Anita Gorman Park in the Northland to show support for each other and to try to drum up clues in her disappearance.

Doyle has a 9-year-old daughter who, along with the rest of the family, is extremely concerned.

"I really miss her because my mom's never been gone this long before and it's really making me scared and sad and I just want her to come home," Madison Doyle said.

Doyle was last seen in the 2600 block of N.E. 47th Terrace. She is about 5'5” tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Family says she was last seen wearing a pink American Eagle zip-up sweatshirt.

If you've seen the missing woman, please call Kansas City Police Department's missing person's department at 816-234-5136.

