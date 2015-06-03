Ford to ramp up production at Claycomo plant this summer

Ford Motor Co. says it will shorten its traditional summer shutdown to increase production at its Claycomo plant in suburban Kansas City in order to meet demand for its vehicles.

The company said Claycomo, five other assembly plants, and supporting powertrain and stamping plants will shut down for one week, rather than two weeks, this summer.

The Kansas City Star reports this will be the third consecutive year Ford shortened its summer shutdown.

The company says keeping the plants open an additional week will allow it to produce about 40,000 more trucks, SUVs and other vehicles.

The Claycomo plant is one of two Ford plants that build the aluminum-body F-150 and it produces the Transit van. The Claycomo plant has 7,485 employees.

