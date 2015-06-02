Police investigate Facebook post in search for toddler's killer

Detectives are investigating a Facebook post where some fear a young black man bragged about a drive-by shooting that took a toddler's life.

The man posted on Facebook, "We (expletive) 67th up LOL." Dozens of KCTV5 viewers emailed or sent via Facebook screenshots of the post.

KCTV5 encouraged the posters to contact police or the TIPS Hotline, and several said that they had.

"We have been made aware of the information you are referencing, and as with all tips it will be considered," according to an email from Sgt. Kari Thompson of the Kansas City Police Department. "We encourage your continued efforts in directing your viewers to the TIPS Hotline."

The Facebook poster lashed out Tuesday night, saying he wasn't responsible for the toddler's murder.

"I ain't kill lil man," he wrote, adding his thoughts and prayers for the child's family.

Amorian Hale, 3, was sleeping in his bed when he was fatally shot about 10 a.m. Sunday. At least 20 bullets were fired into his home. His father, Chris Hale, has repeatedly urged for someone to come forward with information leading to an arrest, saying he is desperate for justice.

"I don't think it's random, but I don't think I was a target," he said. "My son didn't get a chance to start school. He's really smart. He loved his little sister. He was the best big brother I know."

The post on Facebook was made by someone using the screen name OneTwoBeeGassin. That person has a photo on his timeline of young men pointing guns into the camera, as well as other posts involving weapons. The original post about 67th Street has since been deleted from OneTwoBeeGassin's timeline.

Larry Tolefree, who is engaged to one of the child's grandparents, spoke about Facebook posts during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

"The guys that committed this horrible crime have put out violent pictures on Facebook. These are young adults running around with automatic weapons in Kansas City, Missouri, terrorizing their communities," Tolefree said. "There is a dead 3-year-old child that was gunned down by notorious criminals."

Some in the neighborhood think members of a gang were responsible for the shooting.

The man who was responsible for the Facebook post used colorful and profanity-filled language to say that he had been questioned and cleared by police, and added that an arrest had been made. He said he would never be responsible for hurting a child.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved