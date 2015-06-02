$102 million Kansas City streetcar project nearing completion - KCTV5

$102 million Kansas City streetcar project nearing completion

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Singleton Yard, KC Streetcar's headquarters, is located at East Third and Holmes streets. Kansas City Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis describes it as one piece of a greater revitalization downtown. The Singleton Yard, KC Streetcar's headquarters, is located at East Third and Holmes streets. Kansas City Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis describes it as one piece of a greater revitalization downtown.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A little more than a year has passed since officials broke ground on the upcoming 2-mile downtown streetcar starter line.

The $102 million project is now nearing its completion.

The Singleton Yard, KC Streetcar's headquarters, is located at East Third and Holmes streets. Kansas City Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis describes it as one piece of a greater revitalization downtown.

"This site we picked was just a mess," Davis said. "It had a homeless camp in it, glass had been dumped here."

The Singleton Yard is named after local transportation activist Kite Singleton. 

The transit hub is LEED certified and features three bays - a car wash, employee offices and space for all four streetcars. Each car can hold a maximum of 150 people.

"You'll really start to see the project take shape," said Executive Director of KC Streetcar Authority Tom Gerend.

With a little more than a year left on the project, officials estimate the utility work is 96 percent done and the track work is about 82 percent complete.

As for the cable poles, there are 200 of 330 installed. And only two of the 16 stops are complete

In the coming weeks, workers will be installing overhead cables above the track.

The KC Streetcar will stretch north-south from the River Market to Union Station.

Streetcar employees say the first car will be delivered in late September, and the other three will be phased in. 

Despite rainy weather, they say the project's timetable and budget have been spot on. Officials say the free-service will start early 2016.

"It's about positioning ourselves for the next generation and for years to come," Gerend said. "This project really is about helping the whole downtown - but really the whole region."

The city's first streetcar was disassembled in the 1960s and was the country's third largest system at the time.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.