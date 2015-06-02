$102 million Kansas City streetcar project nearing completion

As construction workers break ground on the new Kansas City streetcar project, people commuting near the River Market will need to adjust to major road closures.

As construction workers break ground on the new Kansas City streetcar project, people commuting near the River Market will need to adjust to major road closures.

Crews break new ground on streetcar line in River Market

Crews break new ground on streetcar line in River Market

Lots of people have very different opinions when it comes to Kansas City's streetcar and Tuesday many of those people got a chance to make their voice heard.

Lots of people have very different opinions when it comes to Kansas City's streetcar and Tuesday many of those people got a chance to make their voice heard. The public hearing at Jackson County Circuit

Officials are regrouping after voters overwhelmingly rejected an expansion of Kansas City's streetcar system.

Officials are regrouping after voters overwhelmingly rejected an expansion of Kansas City's streetcar system.

Construction on Kansas City's streetcar project will shut off part of Delaware Street for the next month.

Construction on Kansas City's streetcar project will shut off part of Delaware Street for the next month.

New round of streetcar construction closes access to businesses

New round of streetcar construction closes access to businesses

Thursday was a big day for Kansas City - city officials held the official groundbreaking for the new downtown streetcar line and the city is already working on plans to expand the line to reach more parts of the city.

Thursday was a big day for Kansas City - city officials held the official groundbreaking for the new downtown streetcar line and the city is already working on plans to expand the line to reach more parts of the city.

Those interested in the downtown Kansas City streetcar project's progress took a stroll along its route Sunday.

Those interested in the downtown Kansas City streetcar project's progress took a stroll along its route Sunday.

The Singleton Yard, KC Streetcar's headquarters, is located at East Third and Holmes streets. Kansas City Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis describes it as one piece of a greater revitalization downtown.

A little more than a year has passed since officials broke ground on the upcoming 2-mile downtown streetcar starter line.

The $102 million project is now nearing its completion.

The Singleton Yard, KC Streetcar's headquarters, is located at East Third and Holmes streets. Kansas City Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis describes it as one piece of a greater revitalization downtown.

"This site we picked was just a mess," Davis said. "It had a homeless camp in it, glass had been dumped here."

The Singleton Yard is named after local transportation activist Kite Singleton.

The transit hub is LEED certified and features three bays - a car wash, employee offices and space for all four streetcars. Each car can hold a maximum of 150 people.

"You'll really start to see the project take shape," said Executive Director of KC Streetcar Authority Tom Gerend.

With a little more than a year left on the project, officials estimate the utility work is 96 percent done and the track work is about 82 percent complete.

As for the cable poles, there are 200 of 330 installed. And only two of the 16 stops are complete

In the coming weeks, workers will be installing overhead cables above the track.

The KC Streetcar will stretch north-south from the River Market to Union Station.

Streetcar employees say the first car will be delivered in late September, and the other three will be phased in.

Despite rainy weather, they say the project's timetable and budget have been spot on. Officials say the free-service will start early 2016.

"It's about positioning ourselves for the next generation and for years to come," Gerend said. "This project really is about helping the whole downtown - but really the whole region."

The city's first streetcar was disassembled in the 1960s and was the country's third largest system at the time.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.