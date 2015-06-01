Family of 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting demands answers

Family and community members are mourning the loss of Amorian Hale, bringing stuffed animals and making a memorial outside his home near East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Police are still searching for a killer after a 3-year-old was gunned down in his home, and a grieving father and an anti-crime leader demanding answers.

Police and the family are desperate for help finding those responsible for shooting up the home with 20 bullets - one of those bullets taking the life of an innocent toddler who was sleeping in his bed.

"Last night, I couldn't sleep. I couldn't close my eyes. I kept picturing the exit wound," the child's father, Chris Hale, said. "I love him. I'm going to miss him."

Amorian's father jumped out of bed Sunday morning to check on his children and fiancée but says he knew there was nothing he could do for his firstborn - one of four children in the home at the time of the shooting.

"Try to keep your kids close to you, let them know you love them everyday. You really don't know what could happen," said Hale who has three other children.

Neighborhood leaders urged people to come forward with tips, saying that they should not protect a killer.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers said they've only received four tips after what happened. KCTV5 viewers have shared on KCTV5's Facebook page a Facebook post of someone apparently bragging about being responsible for the shooting in the neighborhood.

Pat Clarke, an anti-crime neighborhood leader and a community outreach specialist for the Kansas City Police Department, offered harsh words to the toddler's killer.

"Now they are using babies as target practice. Somebody is a coward (expletive) thief right now," he said. "When you kill somebody and take a life into your hands, you are a thief. If you're really a man, you'll turn yourself in because you took a life that didn't belong to you."

He bemoaned a climate of "no snitchin'" that allows killers to walk the streets with seemingly not a care in the world.

"In the black community, we use to be a family. We need to take our streets back. No discipline, no respect," Clarke said.

He is weary that the toddler's death will remain unsolved just like so many other fatal drive-by shootings involving children because of the apathy.

"That's why people are allowed to continue to do what they are doing. We haven't made an example out of nobody yet," Clarke said.

Hale said he desperately wants his son's killer found. A child whose name includes the word for love.

"I don't think it's random, but I don't think I was a target," he said. "My son didn't get a chance to start school. He's really smart. He loved his little sister. He was the best big brother I know."

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

