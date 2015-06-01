Fiancee talks about Atchison intern's arrest for bringing unloaded gun to US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Kansas man Monday morning when he tried to enter a House office building with an unloaded gun.

An Atchison, KS, man is out of a Washington, D.C. jail, but facing serious charges.

Joshua Wheeler, 25, was arrested on Capitol Hill Monday, and accused of trying to bring an unloaded gun into White House office building. Wheeler was an intern with Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

The gun wasn't loaded, but it also wasn't registered for that state, and he didn't have a license.

Wheeler goes to school at Benedictine College. His fiancee says it was all a big misunderstanding, but one that could mean jail time.

“It's just unreal, it doesn't make any sense, we're just trying to find answers. I haven't been able to talk to him, so I don't know. In my mind I'm thinking he's scared,” Martika May said.

She couldn't believe it when she saw Wheeler all over the national news.

Capitol Police Lt. Kimberly Schneider said in a statement that Wheeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possessing an unregistered firearm and taken into custody. She said that a search of Wheeler, required for entry into congressional buildings, allegedly turned up an unloaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun.

Wheeler had tried to take the gun to his summer internship at the Longworth House Office Building.

“It was definitely a mistake. I don't see him doing this on purpose; this meant everything to him. I talk to him all the time, he told me how much fun he was having and all the people he was meeting," May said.

Wheeler was going through security on Monday morning when capitol police spotted the gun in his bag as it went through x-ray security screening. Wheeler told officers he forgot to take the gun out of his bag. May said Wheeler bought and registered it legally in Kansas.

His fiancee worries about the future Wheeler has worked so hard for.

“He got his associate's degree and he didn't even graduate high school, that's a big deal. Then he got this scholarship to Benedictine and he just finished his first year. He got this internship to D.C. and it was a door opener, it was great," May said.

She hopes the incident won't cost him more than his summer internship. Wheeler's first court appearance is June 4 and he faces up to five years for having an unregistered gun outside of Kansas.

"It is our current understanding this was an accident and we are in full cooperation with Capitol Police to resolve the situation,” said Tom Brandt, Jenkins' spokesman. "Mr. Wheeler used poor judgment and was immediately placed on temporary leave as soon as we were informed of the arrest.”

