Shawnee woman suing archdiocese over false child abuse complaint

A Shawnee woman contends in a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Kansas City, KS, that a false child abuse complaint was filed against her after she complained that her daughter was being bullied at school.

Melissa Schroeder also named Sacred Heart Catholic Church and its school principal, Maureen Engen.

She says her 10-year-old daughter's health began declining in April 2014 because of bullying at the diocese school and school officials ignored her requests to protect her daughter.

The lawsuit alleges Engen reported to the Kansas Department of Children and Families that Schroeder was abusing and neglecting her daughter. The Kansas City Star reports the agency's investigation found no substantiation to the allegations.

A spokeswoman for the defendants said the archdiocese had not yet seen the lawsuit.

