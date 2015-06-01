Royals fall short in 2-1 loss to Cubs in 11 innings

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost expected a low-scoring game on a chilly day at Wrigley Field.

David Ross hit an RBI single with one out in the 11th inning, lifting the Cubs to 2-1 win for a split of the abbreviated two-game series.

Saturday's game was rained out and will be made up at Wrigley Field during the last week of the regular season. The weather wasn't much better on Sunday with a strong wind blowing in from the north and wind chill approaching the freezing mark.

"It was a great game," Yost said. "The conditions were tough. You knew offense was gonna come at a premium."

Ross delivered the fifth game-ending hit of his career, a bases-loaded blooper that fell just beyond the reach of shortstop Alcides Escobar, who tried to making a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch, and left fielder Alex Gordon, who was playing shallow.

"The ball was just dying," said Gordon, who had an RBI single in the sixth inning. "(Escobar) looked at me, I know I didn't call it, so he went after it, and that was that."

Earlier in the inning, Dexter Fowler was thrown out at the plate by Gordon when he tried to score from second on a single.

"It was a great play," Yost said. "He had to charge hard and never could get himself set. He just flung it in and it was a nice tag by (catcher Salvador Perez)."

Zac Rosscup (2-1) struck out Perez with runners on first and third with two outs in the 11th.

Ryan Madson (0-1) walked Fowler and Kris Bryant to begin the 11th. Jason Frasor relieved and Anthony Rizzo blooped a single, with a video replay confirming Fowler was out at the plate.

With runners on second and third, the Royals intentionally walked Starlin Castro to load the bases. Ross followed with his hit.

"When they got to second and third, I knew they were going to walk Starlin," Ross said. "I'm batting a buck-sixty or something, I would do the same thing."

Said Cubs manager Joe Maddon: "Based on the configuration of the defense, you couldn't have thrown the ball any better to end the ballgame."

Royals reliever Wade Davis pitched out of a jam in the ninth. Rizzo tripled with one out and Castro was intentionally walked. Ross then bunted back to Davis, who held Rizzo at third base and got the out at first. Davis struck out Jorge Soler to end the inning.

Royals starter Yordano Ventura pitched seven innings, allowing one run and four hits. It was his fourth straight outing that he pitched seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Alex Rios returned to the lineup after breaking his left hand on April 13. He was 0 for 4 and played right field. ... Eric Hosmer, who got some rest from the field, pinch-hit in the 10th inning and walked.

UP NEXT

Royals: Jeremy Guthrie (4-3) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season against the Indians on Tuesday . He will try to bounce back from his worst outing of his career when he gave up 11 runs on nine hits, three walks in one-plus inning against the Yankees last Monday.

Cubs: Jason Hammel (3-2) is the scheduled starter Monday at Miami . In eight games against the Marlins, he is 1-3 with a 4.86 ERA.

