Royals-Cubs rained out, makeup set for last week of season - KCTV5

Royals-Cubs rained out, makeup set for last week of season

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Saturday night has been rained out. (AP, File) The game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Saturday night has been rained out. (AP, File)
CHICAGO (AP) -

The game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Saturday night has been rained out.

A makeup date at Wrigley Field was set for Sept. 28 at 7:05 p.m. on the final Monday of the regular season.

Saturday night's scheduled starters will both be pushed back to Sunday.

Yordano Ventura (3-4) is set to make his 10th start of the season for the Royals. Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0) is slated to make his third start of the year for the Cubs.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.