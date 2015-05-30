Royals-Cubs rained out, makeup set for last week of season

The game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Saturday night has been rained out. (AP, File)

The game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Saturday night has been rained out.

A makeup date at Wrigley Field was set for Sept. 28 at 7:05 p.m. on the final Monday of the regular season.

Saturday night's scheduled starters will both be pushed back to Sunday.

Yordano Ventura (3-4) is set to make his 10th start of the season for the Royals. Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0) is slated to make his third start of the year for the Cubs.

