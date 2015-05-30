Central Missouri town buzzing over black bear's visit

Residents in the mid-Missouri town of Fulton are still buzzing after a black bear wandered into downtown, and they're wondering if he'll show up again. (Ethan Livengood/Facebook)

The Columbia Tribune reports that the bear, weighing 100 to 125 pounds, seemed to be minding his own business as he walked through downtown on May 22, at least until he drew a crowd of onlookers who began snapping photos.

Animal control officers, Fulton police officers and a Missouri Department of Conservation agent were unable to capture the bear. The animal was shot with two tranquilizer darts after climbing into a tree in a residential neighborhood.

But the bear woke up and left the tree before retreating into the woods.

