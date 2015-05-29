Cain hits tiebreaking double in 8th, Royals beat Cubs 8-4

Royals' Eric Hosmer, center, & Lorenzo Cain, right, celebrate with Paulo Orlando after they scored on a fielding error by Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler during the 8th inning of an interleague baseball game Friday in Chicago (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) -- Lorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI double and scored in a three-run eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 Friday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Alcides Escobar homered on the game's first pitch. Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez also went deep, and the Royals came out on top after squandering a 4-1 lead.

Mike Moustakas walked leading off the eighth against Pedro Strop (1-3). Cain then drove him in with a double to the base of the wall in right-center and the Royals scored two more thanks to an error by center fielder Dexter Fowler with two out and Justin Grimm pitching.

Fowler dropped Omar Infante's liner trying to make a shoestring catch with runners on first and second, then fell trying to pick up the ball. Cain and Eric Hosmer scored, making it 7-4, and the Royals got back to winning after a three-game sweep by the Yankees in New York.

Edinson Volquez was sailing along before Chicago's Jorge Soler chased him with a two-run homer with two out in the sixth, making it 4-3.

Kelvin Herrera (1-1) gave up a tying solo drive to Addison Russell in the seventh but picked up the win. Wade Davis struck out the side in the eighth and Greg Holland worked the ninth.

Volquez was in line to win his third straight start before the late rally. The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one.

Jake Arrieta lasted seven innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He struck out five without a walk.

Kansas City, making its first appearance at Wrigley Field since 2001, wasted no time jumping ahead in this one.

Outscored 29-5 over the previous four games, the Royals immediately grabbed the lead when Escobar drove the first pitch to the bleachers in left-center for his second home run. It was also his second career leadoff homer, both coming this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: OF Alex Rios is expected to return to the Royals' lineup Saturday after being sidelined by a broken left hand since April 13 when he was hit by a pitch from Minnesota's J.R. Graham.

Cubs: The Cubs pushed RHP Jason Hammel's start back a day to Sunday to give him some extra rest. Manager Joe Maddon said he is fine.

UP NEXT

RHP Yordano Ventura (3-4, 4.64) starts for Kansas City, with LHP Tsuyoshi Wada making his third start for Chicago since returning from a strained left groin.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.