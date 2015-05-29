Brad's belief: It's too early to give up on the Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy grabs the rosin bag during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 11, 2015. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

“The Royals are cooked.”

“We've got no ace.”

Those are just two of several text messages I received from friends that are freaked out Royals fans.

My responses ranged from “Shut up” to “Take a deep breath, We're 56 games into a 162 game season” to “You're such a &%#$.”

The Royals have lost four in a row. Greg Holland's velocity is down. Danny Duffy is on the disabled list. Yordano Ventura has been inconsistent. There's been suspensions and injuries.

But here's the deal. It's May 28 and the Royals are in first place. And there's been injuries, suspensions and some inconsistency, so chill out.

Seriously. Chill out.

It's a first place team on 4-game losing streak less than halfway through the season.

The Royals have outscored their opponents by 46 runs. And that's after being OUTSCORED by the Yankees 23-4.

The Royals have the fourth highest batting average in baseball, the fourth most doubles, the eighth most total bases, the sixth best On Base Percentage, five starters leading All-Star Game voting at their positions, three gold glovers and the biggest, baddest bullpen in the history of baseball.

So. Chill. The. Bleep. Out.

Every team goes up and goes down. Even the really good ones like the Kansas City Royals.

I've covered some really good and some really bad teams over the course of my 20 year career in sportscasting. I can tell almost immediately when a team is special. I could tell in 1998 when I covered the Kansas State Football team. (for those that don't remember, that was the team that blew a 13-point 4th quarter lead and lost to Texas A&M in the Big 12 title game. If the Cats would've won that game they would've played for the National Title.)

I covered Urban Meyer's Bowling Green State team in 2001. He was 36 years old and beat Mizzou in Columbia in his first game as a head coach. He took a 2-9 team and went 9-3. Then went undefeated at Utah, won two national titles at Florida and another one last year at Ohio State. I know special teams. I've seen them.

The Royals are a special team.

They have talent. They have brains. They have depth and they have felt both embarrassing failure and top of the mountain success. This team will be fine. It's got pitching, defense, offense and SOUL. And feel confident knowing that if General Manager Dayton Moore needs to make a deal to get another pitcher or another position player to get back to the playoffs, he'll do it.

Later, BF

