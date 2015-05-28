Class forgoes trip to give principal money to treat cancer

Courtney Vashaw, principal at Profile Junior-Senior High School in Bethlehem, tells WMUR her school works hard teaching students compassion and caring for others, but she never thought that would directly affect her.

The graduating class at a New Hampshire high school is giving the money raised for its class trip to the school's principal, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"It is very hard for me to accept help, and I have no idea what to say to you," Vashaw told the students.

The class had planned to spend four days at a ranch in upstate New York until Vashaw told them she had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

The class unanimously voted to give her nearly $8,000 for medical care that they had saved.

"Every one of us has a connection with her, and she has given so much to us that we just wanted to give back," said Christopher Sirois, the senior class president.

The seniors will still have a trip, but it will be local and they are planning more fundraisers for Vashaw.

