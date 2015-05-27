Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

Bobby Jefferson is wanted on a Clay County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline said his original sex offense occurred in Des Moines, IA, during 1991 and involved the sexual abuse of a 35-year-old woman.

His last known address was in the area of 86th and North Helena in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

Jefferson is a registered sex offender in Platte County, MO. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

