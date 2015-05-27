Ellen McNamara

The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant that his friends had shot.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
A water main break in the Northland is causing flooding near an area community center. The break happened at the Kansas City North Community Center located at 3930 NE Antioch Road.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
