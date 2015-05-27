Ellen McNamara joined the KCTV5 News team in April 2015. She co-anchors KCTV5 News at 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

With more than a decade of experience, she has been nominated multiple times for a regional Emmy. Before moving to Kansas City, Ellen was a weeknight anchor and reporter at the ABC affiliate in the Twin Cities. She has also worked in newsrooms in Florida and Texas.

Ellen was born in Chicago and grew up in Boulder, CO and Dallas. While in college, she played soccer in the Big 12 and graduated summa cum laude from Texas Tech University with a degree in political science and a minor in Spanish. Ellen grew up in the news business. Her father, Bob McNamara, is a former CBS News correspondent. However, it wasn't until she interned at the CBS affiliate in Lubbock, TX, that she fell in love with the business herself.

Ellen is an avid runner and has completed a number of marathons, including five consecutive Boston Marathons. She finished 30 minutes before the bombs went off at the finish line at the marathon in 2013 and returned to run again in 2014. Ellen, along with her husband and two Jack Russell terriers, are thrilled to call Kansas City home!