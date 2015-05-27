Black widow spider crawls out of bag of grapes, bites woman

WCAX-TV reports the 21-year-old Colchester resident spent a night at a hospital after being treated for the bite. She was released Saturday. Her health will be monitored for months.

A Vermont woman has been bitten by a black widow spider her family says was hiding in a bag of grapes.

WCAX-TV reports the 21-year-old Colchester resident spent a night at a hospital after being treated for the bite. She was released Saturday. Her health will be monitored for months.

Black widow bites can cause muscle aches and nausea and make breathing difficult but usually aren't lethal.

The woman's mother says she reached into a bag of grapes and the spider crawled up her arm and bit her. She says they caught the spider and took it to the hospital with them.

Shaw's supermarket in Colchester sold the grapes. It says it's inspecting produce in stores and contacting suppliers to make sure their products are safe.

