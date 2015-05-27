Texas woman sentenced for adoption fraud of Shawnee couple

A Texas woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison for defrauding a Shawnee couple in an adoption scheme.

Chrystal Marie Rippey, 35, of Marshall, TX, was sentenced Tuesday for two counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Rippey admitted that she took $22,225 from a Kansas couple who believed she was pregnant with twins and who wanted to adopt the children.

The money was intended to pay for Rippey's living expenses.

Prosecutors say the transactions were based on Rippey's false statements that she was pregnant and wanted to put her twins up for adoption.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.