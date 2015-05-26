Woman found murdered inside east Kansas City home - KCTV5

Woman found murdered inside east Kansas City home

By Chris Meggs, News Producer
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are looking for a woman's killer after her body was discovered inside an east Kansas City home.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Nicole Appleberry, of Kansas City.

Officers were originally investigating her death as a suspicious but have not said what changed the focus of their investigation.

This comes after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Monday after Appleberry's body was found inside a home in the 3200 block of East 28th Street.

Police are not saying how she died.

