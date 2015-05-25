opinion Regional sports columnist rips Kansas State football schedule Posted: Monday, May 25, 2015 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 25, 2015 7:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Daily Oklahoman sports columnist Berry Tramel rates college football's non-conference schedules. There are 64 BCS teams, he ranks Kansas State's schedule 61st.



The Cats host South Dakota, Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech.



"Bill Snyder, I love you, but this is ridiculous," Tramel wrote.



The longtime columnist ranks KU's non-con slate of South Dakota State, Memphis, and at Rutgers, as the 33rd best among BCS schools.



"The Memphis game gives the Jayhawks a boost. Memphis won Conference USA last season," Tramel wrote.



That's better than Missouri. He has the Tigers at 50th. Their non-conference schedule includes Southeast Missouri State, at Arkansas State, UCONN, and BYU at Arrowhead Stadium.



Tramel's take: "BYU is a legitimate foe. This would be a decent schedule if UConn hadn't dropped off the face of the Earth."



Other notable rankings:



1) Virginia (at UCLA, Notre Dame, William and Mary and Boise State)



5) Texas (at Notre Dame, Rice, California)



21) Nebraska (BYU, South Alabama, at Miami, Southern Miss)



27) Oklahoma (Akron, at Tennessee, Tulsa)



Tramel is a veteran writer who has covered the Big 12 for about as long as I can remember.



You might not agree with his assessments, but he has an excellent reputation as a college writer.



