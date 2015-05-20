Guthrie throws 6 scoreless innings; Royals top Reds 7-1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 20, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jeremy Guthrie pitched six shutout innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night.

The Royals tied a club record with 24 consecutive scoreless innings, which was set June 9-12, 1976. That streak ended in the seventh when Brandon Phillips' two-out double off reliever Ryan Madson scored Zack Cozart.

The Royals, who won for the fifth time in six games, improved to 26-14, the franchise's best record after 40 games.

The Reds lost their fifth straight, a season high.

Guthrie (4-2) pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out predicament in the first inning and won his third straight start. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out three. Guthrie retired 13 on fly balls and two on grounders.

Reds right-hander Jason Marquis (3-4) was pulled after 3 2-3 innings, yielding four runs, four hits, two sacrifice flies, two walks and a wild pitch. In losing his past three starts, Marquis has surrendered 21 hits and 15 runs in 12 1-3 innings for a 15.33 ERA.

Mike Moustakas, who hit .212 last season, had three hits for his 16th multi-hit game to raise his average to .342.

Kendrys Morales and Alex Gordon drove in two runs each. Morales' 32 RBIs ranks second in the American League.

Phillips had three of the Reds' nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Manny Parra (strained neck), who struck out the side in his only inning Tuesday, will continue his minor league rehab with Triple-A Louisville with another inning on Friday. . LHP Sean Marshall, who has not pitched this season, had season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.

Royals: Backup C Erik Kratz (torn left planter fasciitis) will report Thursday to Triple-Omaha for a minor league rehab. . LHP Jason Vargas (flexor strain) will throw a simulated game Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Mike Leake, who starts the series opener Friday at Cleveland, gave up a career-high nine runs and three homers in five innings in his previous start, Saturday at San Francisco.

Royals: RHP Chris Young has never beaten the Cardinals, his Friday opponent. He is 0-3 with a 3.65 ERA in five career starts against St. Louis.

