Two men sought after Northland pharmacy robbed for prescription - KCTV5

Two men sought after Northland pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs. Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs.
Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs. Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs. 

Both suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.