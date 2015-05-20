Authorities are seeking help in identifying two people in surveillance photos from a pharmacy robbery.

Authorities are investigating if an attempted Kansas City pharmacy robbery is linked to an earlier theft of prescription drugs at a Liberty location. The woman got away with nothing because she didn't bank on the pharmacy owner packing heat.

Pharmacist points gun at woman trying to rob store of pain pills

Two men sought after Northland pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

Authorities say two men entered the Walgreens, 2630 NE Vivion Rd., about 1 a.m. on May 5, and went to the pharmacy of the store where they demanded prescription drugs.

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Both suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

