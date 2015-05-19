Ventura, 2 relievers shut out Reds, 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Yordano Ventura, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis combined on a four-hitter and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night.
The Royals, who beat the New York Yankees 6-0 on Sunday, logged consecutive shutouts for the first time since Sept. 29-30, 1992, when Dennis Rasmussen and Rick Reed blanked the California Angels.
The Reds have lost four straight, matching their longest streak of the season.
Ventura (3-3), who was 0-3 in his five previous starts since a victory on April 12, allowed four singles, struck out six and walked none. He reached a three-ball count on only four hitters and retired all of them, lowering his ERA to 4.56.
Herrera gave up a walk in the eighth, but nothing else. Davis worked a spotless ninth, claiming his seventh save in as many opportunities.
Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two runs. His double in the fifth drove in one run and his seventh-inning double made it 3-0.
Infante, who had two hits, drove home the other run with a two-out single in the second.
Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto (3-4) allowed three runs and nine hits, while walking one and striking out four.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) struck out all three Norfolk batters he faced to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. . DH Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) did some catching drills. He has not caught since April 12. . LHP Sean Marshall will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will perform the procedure.
Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (flexor strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is penciled in for a simulated game Friday. . C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) will likely start a minor league rehab assignment at the end of the week.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Jason Marquis, who has given up 17 hits and 11 runs in 8 2-3 innings in losing his previous two outings, will start Wednesday.
Royals: RHP Jeremy Guthrie has pitched well in interleague play, going 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five outings.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File: