Ventura, 2 relievers shut out Reds, 3-0

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning during an interleague baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, May 19, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Yordano Ventura, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis combined on a four-hitter and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The Royals, who beat the New York Yankees 6-0 on Sunday, logged consecutive shutouts for the first time since Sept. 29-30, 1992, when Dennis Rasmussen and Rick Reed blanked the California Angels.

The Reds have lost four straight, matching their longest streak of the season.

Ventura (3-3), who was 0-3 in his five previous starts since a victory on April 12, allowed four singles, struck out six and walked none. He reached a three-ball count on only four hitters and retired all of them, lowering his ERA to 4.56.

Herrera gave up a walk in the eighth, but nothing else. Davis worked a spotless ninth, claiming his seventh save in as many opportunities.

Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two runs. His double in the fifth drove in one run and his seventh-inning double made it 3-0.

Infante, who had two hits, drove home the other run with a two-out single in the second.

Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto (3-4) allowed three runs and nine hits, while walking one and striking out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) struck out all three Norfolk batters he faced to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. . DH Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) did some catching drills. He has not caught since April 12. . LHP Sean Marshall will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will perform the procedure.

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (flexor strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is penciled in for a simulated game Friday. . C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) will likely start a minor league rehab assignment at the end of the week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Jason Marquis, who has given up 17 hits and 11 runs in 8 2-3 innings in losing his previous two outings, will start Wednesday.

Royals: RHP Jeremy Guthrie has pitched well in interleague play, going 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five outings.

