Inside look at Johnson County Gateway project

The Johnson County Gateway project is a $288 million construction project currently underway that will ultimately create a whole new interchange.

Some of the major interchange improvements include adding new two-lane flyover bridge ramps from westbound I-435 to southbound I-35, eastbound I-435 to northbound I-35 and from eastbound K-10 to northbound I-35. Collector-distributor roads are being built to help improve safety by reducing weaving and separating interstate traffic from traffic exiting at the local interchanges.

More than 200,000 cars daily travel on the roadways.

The work is going to affect drivers traveling in all four directions and Tuesday the Kansas Department of Transportation unveiled a way for people to see the drive before they even take it.

They've released graphic visualizations, aerials and simulations of the improvements.

"You've got I-35 and 435 very close to K-10 and 435. Those two interchanges are within a couple miles of each other. And then right in the middle of that, you've got the Lackman Interchange. And so there's a lot of weaving that goes on with people getting off of the freeway and on the freeway," said Bert Morey with KDOT.

It's extremely tough for people who have no choice but to use it.

"I know that my job is in the center of all the construction, so it's added 15 minutes on to my daily drive there and back, every day," said Sadie Kelly of Bonner Springs, KS.

While it's not easy at the moment, others see a bigger picture.

"Right now it's crazy busy, hard to navigate, yes, but it looks like they're trying to improve it," said Frank Smith of Independence.

The animation KDOT just released is for the end of Phase 2 of the project. It'll be completed by the end of next year.

The Ridgeview Bridge work will be done by the end of July. Click here to take the Gateway drive for yourself.

