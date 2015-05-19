Kansas City-area man shoots his way to Guinness world record

Several hundred people turned out at a Harrisonville range to cheer on the 41-year-old project manager and pro shooter for CZ -USA guns. (Dave Miller/Facebook)

A Kansas City-area man has shattered 3,635 clay targets in 60 minutes to set a new trapshooting record.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Guinness World Records representative traveled from New York to watch Saturday night as Dave Miller fired at a steady stream of targets. Several hundred people turned out at a Harrisonville range to cheer on the 41-year-old project manager and pro shooter for CZ -USA guns.

Miller, of Grain Valley, said the honor was "awesome" but added that he was "worn out."

He said the quest started about a year ago while watching a television show featuring a Guinness World Records quest where someone was cracking coconuts with his elbow. Miller said his girlfriend's 9-year-old son suggested he set a target-shooting record.

