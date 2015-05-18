Truman High School grad dominating college softball

Paige Parker is not your normal freshman. The Truman High School grad has shredded the college softball competition this season.

Her 24 and 5 record, and an NCAA-record four perfect games is good enough earn her the Big-12 Player of the Year award.

Sunday, the powerful lefty pitched her Oklahoma Sooners past Texas A&M 2-0, earning Oklahoma a spot against Alabama in this weekend's Super Regional.

Parker was a four-time all-conference selection at Truman, and starred for her KC-area travel team, the Originals Gold, in the summers.

Congratulations to Paige, and her mom and dad, Kim and Terry.

This weekend, she will be on the hill, as OU attempts to win two of three against the Crimson Tide. It would be the Sooners' fifth straight trip to the Woman's College World Series.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved