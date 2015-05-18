Sick of Royals fans and media nitpicking the team?

I hate it. I understand it, but I hate it.

The Kansas City Royals have the second best record in the American League, are the defending AL champions, and are finally being accepted as something more than a "flash in the pan," but a large segment of fans, and media members, seem focused on the Royals perceived shortcomings.

"They've got to do something about Danny Duffy," shrieks one of my co-workers, and before I can argue, another co-worker responds with, "I know! But, as a Cardinal fan, I hope they wait until after Matt Holiday gets to face him."

On the way to work Monday afternoon, I listened to a former Royals pitcher lament the team's lack of good starting pitching, a statement which ignited a line of commentary from the show host.

This after the Royals take two out of three from the hated Yankees.

Yes, I realize they're probably right.

The starting pitching could be better. It was better last season.

But, give me a break. Whether Royals fans realize it or not, these are the new "good old days."

I only wish Ewing Kauffman could be here to enjoy it.

It used to be we would see teams like the Yankees or Oakland A's, teams that used to be rivals, and know that our Royals had no real chance to compete with them. It was awful.

But, now, the Boys in Blue can do more than compete - they can beat those storied franchises.

For me, I choose to enjoy this experience. I understand Ned Yost is not necessarily managing the best roster in baseball. I realize KC might have to add a starting pitcher. Common sense tells me the Royals will hit a slump at some point in the season.

I just choose not to focus all my energy and attention on those possible scenarios.

Sometimes, it seems that, in an effort to prove their baseball knowledge, some media members like to focus on the negatives. Some of them are waiting for the team or manager to trip, so that they can break out their knives.

Yes, negative stories "sell" better than positives, but for my part, this is a magical time to be a Royals fan, even if Danny Duffy is an accident waiting to happen.

