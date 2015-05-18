Police seek suspects who robbed Independence Walgreens

Police need help to identify the suspects who robbed a Northland pharmacy earlier this month.

Two men sought after Northland pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

If you or anyone you know can identify either suspect, do not make contact with them. Please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7330.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying two people in surveillance photos from a pharmacy robbery.

Police said a Walgreens, at 3915 S. Noland Rd., was robbed about 5.30 a.m. Saturday. A woman approached an employee in the pharmacy, physically accosted the employee and said she had a gun.

She forced the employee to give her prescription drugs and then fled on foot from the store in an unknown direction.

Police said it is believed the armed robber also had a male accomplice who assisted her.

The female suspect is described as wearing all dark clothing with sunglasses.

