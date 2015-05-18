19-year-old Blue Springs man killed in wreck

Independence police were called about 2:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Holke Road and Missouri Highway 78. (Andy Sherer/KCTV5 News)

A 19-year-old Blue Springs man was killed in a wreck early Monday morning.

Independence police were called about 2:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Holke Road and Missouri Highway 78.

Investigators said a vehicle heading north left the roadway, traveling through the field for some distance before striking a tree.

The passenger inside the vehicle was killed. The driver was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The name of the passenger killed has not yet been released.

