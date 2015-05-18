Missing northwest Missouri man found safe

The Benton County Sheriff's Department says 79-year-old Herbert Boyle was last seen Sunday afternoon when he left his home in Wheatland on a four-wheeler to check on his cattle.

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a northwest Missouri man after he was found safe.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department says 79-year-old Herbert Boyle has dementia and was last seen Sunday afternoon when he left his home in Wheatland on a four-wheeler to check on his cattle.

The Missouri Highway Patrol canceled the alert about 8 a.m. Monday.

