Severe weather strikes Lyon County, train cars blown over

Forecasters say the Midwest could be in for another round of strong storms and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says that severe thunderstorms are developing in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas on Saturday.

They've issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. that includes parts of the Kansas City metro area. Johnson, Linn, Miami, Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas are included. In Missouri, Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Grundy and Livingston counties are included.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for counties in east central and northeast Kansas until 7:45 p.m. It was allowed to expire at that time.

KCTV5 Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan said that a storm blowing through southern Johnson County, KS, produced 50 mph winds.

Lyon County, which includes Emporia, has seen the worst of the storm so far. Damage reports include train cars being blown over, and damage to barns, homes and outbuildings.

A flash flood warning was later issued for counties in west central, north central and northwest Missouri until 4 a.m.

The center said with the storms brought a risk of large hail, strong winds and several tornadoes with the system.

The greatest chance of severe weather stretches from southern Nebraska to central and western Kansas and Oklahoma.

Last weekend's weather caused several tornadoes, flooding and at least four deaths.

KCTV5's meteorologists are always keeping an eye on the latest weather developments.

