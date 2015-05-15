MODOT shuts down 2 lanes of I-70 WB at Manchester Trafficway

Emergency repairs are forcing Missouri's transportation agency to close two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 at the Manchester Bridge, but the work is expected to be completed before the end of Friday's night game at Kauffman Stadium.

A hole in the bridge decking is forcing the emergency repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The work began just before 4 p.m. Friday and should be completed around 6 p.m.

The left and center lanes of westbound I-70 were closed. Construction crews were already working in this area on building a new bridge.

The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m.

