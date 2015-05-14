Escobar, Royals earn split with 6-3 win at Rangers

Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer (35) heads to the dugout after hitting a two run homer during the 6th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 14. Royals Alcides Escobar scored on the play. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Alcides Escobar had three hits and accounted for five runs, Eric Hosmer homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Thursday for a split of the four-game series.

Escobar led off the game with a single and scored on Alex Gordon's fielder's choice on a shattered-bat grounder. Escobar added a two-run single in the fourth, then had an RBI single before scoring on Hosmer's drive in the sixth.

Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie (3-2) gave up two runs over five innings to win his second consecutive start. He struck out one and didn't walk a batter, but twice hit Prince Fielder with pitches.

Greg Holland worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances, even after consecutive two-out walks.

Ross Detwiler (0-5) is winless in his first seven starts for Texas, which acquired the right-hander from Washington over the winter. Detwiler gave up nine hits and three runs in five innings.

The AL Central-leading Royals loaded the bases for Escobar in the fourth when the bottom four batters in their order had consecutive singles, a sacrifice bunt and a hit batsman. Escobar's single made it 3-0.

Hosmer's seventh homer of the season was a two-run shot in the sixth, off left-hander Sam Freeman in his Rangers debut.

Fielder and Delino DeShields each had RBI singles for Texas in the fifth.

Rangers leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, extending his hitting streak to an AL-high 14 games. He is hitting .373 (22 of 59) in May to raise his season average from .096 to .243.

Japanese right-hander Kyuji Fujikawa also made his Texas debut, retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth. Fujikawa, signed this winter after a two-season stint with the Chicago Cubs that included Tommy John ligament replacement surgery, had been on the disabled list with a groin injury.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: OF Alex Rios, who broke a bone in his left hand when hit by a pitch a week into the season, is starting to hit balls off a tee. He has also been throwing, and did some long toss in the outfield before Thursday's game. Manager Ned Yost says Rios is "definitely make progress" and is on schedule.

Rangers: CF Leonys Martin said his left wrist felt "weird a little bit" after a getting a cortisone injection Wednesday. But he said he felt no pain and was getting better. He initially hurt his wrist diving for a ball in the outfield at Houston last week, and reaggravated that when he got jammed by a pitch at bat Monday night.

UP NEXT

Royals: After a 4-3 trip, the Royals are set for their longest stretch at home so far this season. They have eight home games over 10 days, starting Friday night against the New York Yankees.

Rangers: Texas stays home for three games against Cleveland. Wandy Rodriguez (1-1), who set a franchise record retiring 34 consecutive batters over his last two starts, says he's good to go for the series opener vs. the Indians after having back spasms in his last start Sunday in Houston.

