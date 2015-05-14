Kentucky's visit to Kansas highlights Big 12-SEC Challenge

Kentucky's visit to Kansas highlights the first Big 12-SEC Challenge to be held while both conferences are in the middle of their league schedules.

The two winningest programs in college basketball will meet for the second straight season on Jan. 30, when all 10 of the matchups will be held. The Wildcats lead the series 22-6 and have won the past three meetings, including the NCAA title game in 2012. But the Jayhawks have beaten Kentucky three straight times at home.

Other first-time matchups in the third year of the challenge series are Georgia-Baylor, Tennessee-TCU, Iowa State-Texas A&M, Oklahoma-LSU, West Virginia-Florida, Oklahoma State-Auburn and Texas Tech-Arkansas in the 96th meeting between former Southwest Conference rivals.

It's the second meeting in the series for Vanderbilt-Texas and Mississippi-Kansas State.

