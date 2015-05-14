Judge allows admitted Jewish community shooter to represent himself

Three people are dead after a man opened fire at two Jewish-related sites in the Kansas City area Sunday. View pictures from the scenes here.

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE: A white supremacist is accused of gunning down three at two Jewish-related facilities in hate crimes.

In the harrowing moments of Sunday's tragedy when a grandfather and grandson were gunned down, one man dodged bullets while trying to help police catch the killer.

The Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council invited people all over the world to come together on Easter to remember the victims killed in shootings at a Jewish center.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.

A shooting has occurred at the Jewish community center in Overland Park. This was reported about 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, according to an Overland Park Fire

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

A white supremacist accused of killing three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County on the eve of Passover says a court-ordered competency evaluation has found him fit to stand trial and he hopes to serve as his own defense attorney.

A prosecutor will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist from Missouri who was ruled competent Thursday to face trial on charges of killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., 74, of Aurora, MO, faces charges including three counts of capital murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. This comes after the attacks on April 13, the eve of Passover.

A Missouri man who has admitted to killing three people at two Jewish sites in Overland Park last year was allowed on Thursday to fire his attorneys and will defend himself in his death penalty case.

However, Johnson County District Court Judge Kelly Ryan ruled during a motions hearing Thursday that defense attorneys for Frazier Glenn Cross may help him with procedural aspects of the case, such as filing motions. Ryan said he had reservations about allowing Cross to represent himself in a death-penalty case.

"I have no lawyer. I want to represent myself," Cross told the judge, adding that his defense attorneys "work for my enemy."

"The United States government is my enemy," Cross said.

Ryan said what Cross wanted to do "was not a good idea," and there is a "heightened need" for Cross to have legal representation. Defense attorneys will sit with Cross and can give him advance, but will not be allowed to make any arguments on his behalf.

"The death penalty doesn't bother me," Cross said. "Hell, six months from now I'll probably climb up on the gurney and stick the needle in myself."

Prosecutors informed the judge that if Cross, who is also known as Glenn Miller, wants to fire his lawyers the court should honor his request. Ryan said the August trial date will not be postponed, but did agree to provide Cross with access to a typewriter so he can file motions. Citing pretrial publicity, Cross intends to ask for a change of venue, which the judge will consider during a June 10 hearing.



Cross is charged with capital murder in the April 13, 2014 shooting deaths of 69-year-old William Lewis Corporon, 14-year-old Reat Griffin Underwood and 53-year-old Terri LaManno in Overland Park.

Cross told The Associated Press last month he plans to plead guilty to capital murder. The Aurora man says his chronic emphysema is getting worse and he doesn't think he has the strength to make it through a lengthy trial.

This is Cross' second set of attorneys. The first set and he had clashed over his defense and beliefs.

