Security camera captures woman's terrifying attack during home invasion

A 21-year-old woman says she was attacked in her Overland Park home and her security system caught it on camera.

Katie O'Connor is too frightened to go back to her own apartment and feels partly responsible because she trusted a friend.

Warning: the raw video posted above is pretty intense.

In the video captured by O'Connor's hidden camera, one can see her struggling to breathe in a chokehold.

"As soon as he put his arm around my neck, I was like, 'oh [expletive], this is really happening. This is really going on,'" she said.

The attack happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near West 106th Street. O'Connor said she told a friend that she was trying to get rid of her ex-boyfriend's carpentry tools.

"I told her I was trying to sell them, and she was like, 'Oh, I might know a couple of guys looking to open their own business,'" O'Connor said.

But the only business these guys were into was stealing.

O'Connor said she doesn't know the two men. But the woman, nervously pacing the floor in the surveillance video, was someone she knew.

They planned play dates for their children, and she talked to her about going back to school.

"I thought it was on a personal level though, I thought she just wanted to be my friend," O'Connor said.

But now she believes it was a setup. The alleged thieves took money she had for college tuition and her rent, the tools and a safe.

The only saving grace for O'Connor was her hidden cameras inside her apartment. She put them in three months ago when she hired a new nanny.

"I have nanny cams from March because I had a nanny I was kind of worried about. It goes to my phone. I can watch it live, and it records, and I can watch it on any computer ... my phone as long as I have Wi-Fi" she said. "I just feel dumb for letting them in my house."

Overland Park police are investigating the home robbery. They are also trying to identify and find all of the suspects involved.

If you have any information, please contact police at 913-895-6300.

