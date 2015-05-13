Kansas Senate panel approves bill to revive KCK racing park

A Kansas Senate committee has approved a bill aimed at reviving a dog and horse racing complex in KCK with slot machines.

The Federal and State Affairs Committee's voice vote Wednesday sends the measure to the full Senate for debate.

A 2007 law allowed slots at dog and horse tracks but said the state would claim 40 percent of the net machine revenues. Track owners have said the state's share is too high for slots to be profitable.

The bill would decrease the state's share to 22 percent for The Woodlands in Kansas City, KS. The park closed in 2008.

No one opposed the bill in committee Wednesday. But some lawmakers have worried that slots at The Woodlands would hurt a nearby casino owned by the state lottery.

