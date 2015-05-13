Man who videotaped dressing rooms pleads to more charges - KCTV5

Man who videotaped dressing rooms pleads to more charges

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

A Lawrence man who was convicted last year of secretly videotaping people in dressing rooms in downtown Lawrence has pleaded no contest to charges of attempted rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Orion M. Graf, 37, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday before taking a plea agreement.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports authorities found evidence against 37-year-old Orion M. Graf while investigating his previous case. Photographs that appeared to show a female unconscious while "sexual acts" were being performed were discovered.

Authorities say the victim was 18 years old when the incident occurred.

Assistant Douglas County District Attorney Amy McGowan has asked for Graf to receive a sentence of about 18 years in prison.

Graf's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 22.

