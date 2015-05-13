Registered sex offender charged with trying to lure girl into re - KCTV5

Registered sex offender charged with trying to lure girl into restroom

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -

A 42-year-old registered sex offender is accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into the men's restroom at a downtown Lawrence restaurant.

Jonathan Stephen Nelson was charged in Douglas County Court on Tuesday with aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Police say Nelson approached the girl across the restaurant from where her mother was sitting on Sunday, put his hand on her shoulder and asked her to follow him into the men's restroom.

Police spokesman Sgt. Trent McKinley says Nelson was intoxicated and uncooperative with officers.

His bond was set at $125,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation website shows Nelson was convicted in 2010 of sexually exploiting a 5-year-old girl in Olathe in November 2007.

