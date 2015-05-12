Chiefs sign 6 of 9 draft picks, 11 more undrafted players - KCTV5

Chiefs sign 6 of 9 draft picks, 11 more undrafted players

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The Chiefs have signed six of their nine selections from the NFL draft, including second-round pick Mitch Morse, along with 11 undrafted free agents.

Along with Morse, an offensive lineman, Kansas City signed fourth-round pick Ramik Wilson, a linebacker; fifth-round selection D.J. Alexander, another linebacker; fellow fifth-round pick James O'Shaughnessy, a tight end; sixth-round pick Rakeem Nunez-Roches, a defensive tackle; and seventh-round selection Da'Ron Brown, a wide receiver.

Among the undrafted free agents signed by the Chiefs on Tuesday are former Pittsburg State cornerback De'Vante Bausby, Mississippi State cornerback Justin Cox, Georgia Southern offensive lineman Garrett Frye and Iowa State defensive tackle David Irving.

The Chiefs have their rookie minicamp scheduled for this weekend.

