Cy Young winner Kluber winless this year, Royals top Indians

Players for the Kansas City Royal celebrate after their baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber remained winless through seven starts this season, with Eric Hosmer hitting a three-run homer in the first inning that sent the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Thursday.

Kluber (0-5) matched the record for most winless starts by a pitcher after winning a Cy Young. Zack Greinke in 2010 and Frank Viola in 1989 also went seven straight without a victory.

Kluber gave up five runs, seven hits and two walks in 5 2-3 innings, and left with a 5.04 ERA. In his past four starts, Kluber has a 7.43 ERA, yielding 38 hits and 19 earned runs in 23 innings.

The Cleveland ace went 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA last year.

Franklin Morales (3-0) won with two scoreless innings of relief.

Luke Hochevar, who just came off the disabled list following shoulder surgery, pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two. It was his first appearance since Sept. 29, 2013.

Greg Holland worked a spotless ninth to collect his fifth save in as many chances.

Rain delayed the start of the game by 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Hosmer hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs in the seven-game homestand. He clobbered a 2-0 pitch out to center field with Mike Moustakas, who had three hits, and Lorenzo Cain aboard.

Royals starter Edinson Volquez lasted just three innings after walking six, including Donnie Murphy and Michael Bourn with the bases loaded in the second. He entered the game averaging 2.1 walks per nine innings.

Carlos Santana homered in the seventh, cutting the Royals' lead to one run. The Royals responded with Omar Infante's two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: With LHP T.J. House (shoulder inflammation) on the DL, LHP Bruce Chen will start Saturday against the Twins.

Royals: SS Alcides Escobar remains on the concussion list, waiting results of Thursday tests.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer, who starts Friday against the Twins, has a 6.06 ERA in three Progressive Field starts.

Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura will make his first start Friday since April 29, after completing his seven-game suspension.

