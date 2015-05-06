Woman accused of death of baby found in cave back in jail - KCTV5

Woman accused of death of baby found in cave back in jail

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Latasha Wilson, 20, was arrested Monday after she did not show up for a court hearing. She is scheduled for trial June 4.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) -

A woman accused of second-degree murder after her baby's body was found in a cave in northwest Missouri is back in jail after she didn't attend a pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors allege Wilson gave birth to a boy in January 2014 in a bathroom at work. They contend the baby was born alive but drowned in a toilet. Authorities say she and another person took the body to a research cave on the University of Central Missouri campus, where two students found it, partially burned, on March 4, 2014.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports Wilson is being held at the Johnson County jail on $250,000 cash-only bond.

