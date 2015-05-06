A 19-year-old woman is accused of abandoning her dead baby in a Johnson County cave while a man is accused of burning the baby's body.

A 19-year-old woman is accused of abandoning her dead baby in a Johnson County cave while a man is accused of burning the baby's body.Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Stoppy announced Friday evening

Woman accused of death of baby found in cave back in jail

Latasha Wilson, 20, was arrested Monday after she did not show up for a court hearing. She is scheduled for trial June 4.

A woman accused of second-degree murder after her baby's body was found in a cave in northwest Missouri is back in jail after she didn't attend a pretrial hearing.

Latasha Wilson, 20, was arrested Monday after she did not show up for a court hearing. She is scheduled for trial June 4.

Prosecutors allege Wilson gave birth to a boy in January 2014 in a bathroom at work. They contend the baby was born alive but drowned in a toilet. Authorities say she and another person took the body to a research cave on the University of Central Missouri campus, where two students found it, partially burned, on March 4, 2014.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports Wilson is being held at the Johnson County jail on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.