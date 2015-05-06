Man pushing bike in street critically hurt after hit by woman

The accident happened about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near U.S. Highway 71.

A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV on a dark city street.

The accident happened about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near U.S. Highway 71.

Police said the man was walking his bicycle down the street when an SUV hit him and took off. A short time later, the young and scared driver of the SUV arrived at the Central Patrol Division.

Three lights on the north side of the street weren't working while two on the south side were out. The fuses had apparently burned out. Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for the lights.

"We weren't aware of this issue until the accident," MODOT's Chris Redline said

There are sidewalks on both sides of the thoroughfare.

A woman who had just left work was heading home when she hit the man. She was questioned by police, and no charges have been filed. Police said the woman was sober at the time of the crash.

The man was pushing his BMX bike. The woman was driving a light-colored Hyundai.

Daniel Masterson was heading home from a friend's house when he saw the crash. He said he was stunned that the driver didn't see the man in the thoroughfare.

"Bam, he just hit him," Masterson said.

Masterson jumped into action to protect the man who was bleeding in the road.

"I stood in the lane and made sure nobody came around and didn't see him because the street lights were out there," Masterson said. "So I stood in the middle of the street telling traffic to go around him."

Residents said street light outages are typical along Cleaver.

KCTV5's DeAnn Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.