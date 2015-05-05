A 47-year-old man held his girlfriend captive inside a wooden box for the past four months, the Sedalia Police Department said Friday morning. Authorities are actively searching for the man, who is a convicted sex offender.

Mom of woman who escaped wooden box asks for public's help

The mother of a woman who escaped from imprisonment inside a wooden box is asking for the public's help in catching James Barton Horn, and says she won't rest until he is caught.

Horn is accused of holding the 38-year-old woman captive for four months, assaulting her, torturing her and forcing her to have sex with him. The woman told police that she was able to bolt to freedom and ran to a neighbor's house for help last week.

The woman and Horn, a sex offender with a lengthy history of kidnapping, torturing and raping women, met at the Tyson plant in Sedalia.

The victim's mother said her daughter was oblivious to Horn's past.

The mother, who KCTV5 is not identifying because her daughter is a rape victim, said Horn seemed like a nice man, but said "that's how they lure you."

She said she is grateful that her daughter escaped and is safe and recovering now.

Horn is considered dangerous. If you see him, you are asked not to approach him, but to call 911.

